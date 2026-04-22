HPCL probes Barmer refinery fire that postponed PM Modi inauguration

Barmer fire not affecting near-term supply

The Barmer refinery was supposed to boost India's fuel output from Q3 2026 onwards, but this fire has put its timeline in question.

Experts say there will not be any immediate impact on India's near-term product availability since the plant was not fully running yet.

As Kpler analyst Sumit Ritolia put it, "From a supply standpoint, the Rajasthan refinery fire incident does not alter India's near-term product availability. The refinery was not yet contributing to the product pool, and any meaningful output had only been expected from Q3 2026 onwards," he added.