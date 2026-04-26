HPCL Rajasthan refinery fire postpones inauguration scheduled for April 21
Business
A fire broke out at HPCL's Rajasthan refinery on April 20, 2026, suspected to be linked to a leakage from the pressure-gauge tapping point on the vacuum residue exchanger inlet line.
The blaze damaged key equipment and forced the team to postpone the big inauguration event that was supposed to be led by Prime Minister Modi on April 21.
HPCL unit expected back late May
Repairs will take about three to four weeks, so the main crude unit should be back up in late May.
Other units are also getting ready for trial runs of fuels like gasoline and LPG soon.
An investigation is underway, but the management says it is staying focused on getting operations back on track and fully launching this major project for India's energy sector.