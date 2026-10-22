HPCL reports ₹3,625 cr profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), down 6% year-on-year
HPCL made ₹3,625 crore in profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), a 6% dip from last year, mainly because selling gasoline, diesel, and LPG at lower prices led to big losses.
Even so, the company managed to keep its refineries running at full capacity and saw a boost in overall sales.
HPCL reports negative ₹18,048.82cr LPG buffer
Total income hit ₹1.40 lakh crore with expenses at ₹1.33 lakh crore.
While refining margins jumped to $27.89 per barrel (way up from last year), HPCL reported a cumulative negative buffer (unrecognized) on sale of LPG cylinders below market rate on September 30, 2026, of around ₹18,048.82 crore by September.
Despite these challenges and spending ₹2,085 crore on upgrades, HPCL's focus stayed on improving infrastructure and keeping fuel flowing during tough times.