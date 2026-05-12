HrdWyr raises $13 million Series A to upgrade AISoC globally
HrdWyr, a startup making chips built specifically for AI, just raised $13 million in Series A funding led by Ideaspring Capital.
With support from other investors like Singularity AMC and Persistent Systems, HrdWyr plans to use the cash to upgrade its AI-focused System-on-Chip (AISoC) technology and push further into the global market.
HrdWyr builds edge chips with boat
Founded by Ramamurthy Sivakumar, HrdWyr creates edge computing chips that power everything from smart gadgets, electric vehicles, and data centers.
Its chips are designed for fast, efficient processing: think real-time data crunching and autonomous decisions right on your device.
The company's recent partnership with boAt (the audio and wearable brand) is set to help get its technology into even more hands.