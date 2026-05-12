HrdWyr raises $13 million Series A to upgrade AISoC globally

HrdWyr builds edge chips with boat

Founded by Ramamurthy Sivakumar, HrdWyr creates edge computing chips that power everything from smart gadgets, electric vehicles, and data centers.

Its chips are designed for fast, efficient processing: think real-time data crunching and autonomous decisions right on your device.

The company's recent partnership with boAt (the audio and wearable brand) is set to help get its technology into even more hands.