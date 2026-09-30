HSBC announces RedCoin pegged to Hong Kong dollar late 2026
HSBC just announced RedCoin, a digital currency pegged to the Hong Kong dollar, set to launch in late 2026.
At first, you will be able to use it for personal transactions through HSBC's PayMe app and HSBC HK mobile app, making sending and spending money between friends or at stores a lot easier.
RedCoin designed for quick secure payments
RedCoin is designed for quick, secure payments without any middlemen. Corporate and institutional use cases are planned for later, but no dates have been set.
HSBC says security and accessibility are top priorities: Maggie Ng, HSBC's CEO for Hong Kong and the head of Retail Banking and Wealth for Hong Kong, shared that "Our launch of the RedCoin is just the beginning."
More details about features and access will be provided at the appropriate time as the bank looks to level up its digital banking game.