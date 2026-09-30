HSBC announces RedCoin pegged to Hong Kong dollar late 2026

RedCoin is designed for quick, secure payments without any middlemen. Corporate and institutional use cases are planned for later, but no dates have been set.

HSBC says security and accessibility are top priorities: Maggie Ng, HSBC's CEO for Hong Kong and the head of Retail Banking and Wealth for Hong Kong, shared that "Our launch of the RedCoin is just the beginning."

More details about features and access will be provided at the appropriate time as the bank looks to level up its digital banking game.