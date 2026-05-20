HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery: AI reshaping jobs, bank retrains staff
Business
HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery said AI is shaking up banking jobs: some roles will disappear, but new ones will pop up.
The bank is investing in retraining so staff can keep up with the changes.
Elhedery put it simply: "It is important to have staff be on the AI journey with us, not fighting us, not resisting the change."
HSBC sells A$1.4 billion bonds
HSBC just raised A$1.4 billion (about US$1 billion) through a bond sale that saw huge investor interest.
The money will go toward general business needs, and the bonds are expected to be rated A3 by Moody's, A- by S&P, and A+ by Fitch.