HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery: AI reshaping jobs, bank retrains staff Business May 20, 2026

HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery said AI is shaking up banking jobs: some roles will disappear, but new ones will pop up.

The bank is investing in retraining so staff can keep up with the changes.

Elhedery put it simply: "It is important to have staff be on the AI journey with us, not fighting us, not resisting the change."