HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery warns on AI data center rush
HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery is urging caution as everyone rushes to invest in data centers for AI.
Speaking to CNBC, he pointed out, "One has to be selective. You have to look at the quality of the tenancy agreements. You have to look at the pricing of these contracts. Not all of them are of that level of virtuosity that you can support strongly. Some of them may be more challenging."
Basically, he's saying: just because it's shiny and techy doesn't mean it's a smart bet.
Elhedery urges investor due diligence
Elhedery wants investors to really dig into things like contract terms and project finances before jumping in.
With global spending on data centers expected to hit $7 trillion by 2030, there's serious money at stake and lots of competition.
For HSBC, making sure these projects are financially solid and have long-term tenants isn't just smart business; it helps keep the whole sector stable as tech keeps evolving.