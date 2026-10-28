HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery warns on AI data center rush

HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery is urging caution as everyone rushes to invest in data centers for AI.

Speaking to CNBC, he pointed out, "One has to be selective. You have to look at the quality of the tenancy agreements. You have to look at the pricing of these contracts. Not all of them are of that level of virtuosity that you can support strongly. Some of them may be more challenging."

Basically, he's saying: just because it's shiny and techy doesn't mean it's a smart bet.