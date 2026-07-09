HSBC cuts gold forecast to $4,560 in 2026, $4,925 2027 Business Jul 09, 2026

HSBC just trimmed its gold price predictions, now expecting gold to average $4,560 per ounce in 2026 (down from $4,864) and $4,925 in 2027 (down from $5,000).

For the rest of 2026, they see prices bouncing between $3,800 and $4,700 before ending the year near $4,750.