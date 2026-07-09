HSBC cuts gold forecast to $4,560 in 2026, $4,925 2027
Business
HSBC just trimmed its gold price predictions, now expecting gold to average $4,560 per ounce in 2026 (down from $4,864) and $4,925 in 2027 (down from $5,000).
For the rest of 2026, they see prices bouncing between $3,800 and $4,700 before ending the year near $4,750.
HSBC: central bank gold buying slows
The bank points to a slowdown in central bank gold buying and investors selling off as US monetary policy shifts.
Still, factors like global debt worries and economic uncertainty could continue to provide underlying support to prices.
HSBC says even with lower forecasts, gold's downside looks limited thanks to ongoing market support.