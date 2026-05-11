HSBC cuts India FY2027 growth forecast from 7.4% to 6% Business May 11, 2026

HSBC just lowered its forecast for India's GDP growth in FY2027 from 7.4% to 6%.

The main reasons? An energy crunch and weak rainfall thanks to El Nino, both pushing up prices.

With inflation heating up, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might raise rates in the December 2026 quarter and again in the March 2027 quarter.