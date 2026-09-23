HSBC Flash India Composite PMI hits 56.5 in September 2026
Business
India's business scene picked up in September 2026, reaching its best pace in four months.
The main driver? Manufacturing, which saw a boost in new orders, even though exports slowed to their weakest point in almost three years.
The overall HSBC Flash India Composite PMI hit 56.5, signaling solid growth for private companies.
India manufacturing adds jobs, services expand
Manufacturing wasn't just busy: it also added more jobs, thanks to higher demand for things like electronics and pharmaceuticals.
Meanwhile, the services sector grew too, especially in property and digital fields.
Even with rising costs, inflation cooled off a bit and business leaders stayed upbeat about the future, though slower export orders, especially for services, reminded everyone of ongoing global challenges.