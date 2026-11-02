HSBC, HKUST to launch Hong Kong AI institute early 2027

The institute will start out at HSBC's Central headquarters, but plans to move to the up-and-coming Northern Metropolis, a major innovation hub, once it is ready.

This move fits right in with how big banks like Citi and Barclays are doubling down on AI, even as they cut jobs elsewhere.

HSBC is also rolling out AI training for its 200,000 employees, showing it wants to stay ahead as banking gets more tech-driven.

With Hong Kong already leading in AI adoption, this could be a big step for both HSBC and the city's tech scene.