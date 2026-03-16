HSBC launches 1st-ever gold ETFs in India
HSBC Mutual Fund just dropped its first-ever Gold ETFs in India, HSBC Gold ETF and HSBC Gold ETF Fund of Funds, with the HSBC Gold ETF NFO opening on March 16, 2026 and the HSBC Gold ETF Fund of Funds NFO opening on March 19, 2026.
The NFO for the Gold ETF is open through March 18, 2026.
It's a new way for Indian investors to get into gold without actually buying any jewelry.
How do the 2 funds work?
The HSBC Gold ETF puts almost all your money (95% to 100%) into real gold or gold-backed assets, while up to 5% can go into short-term money market securities.
The Fund of Funds (FoF) option invests mostly in the Gold ETF itself, with a tiny slice in debt or money market instruments.
NFO details and other key points
You can start investing with just ₹5,000 during the NFO period, and add more in multiples of ₹1 after that.
Both funds are managed by Dipan S Parikh and the HSBC Gold ETF has no entry or exit loads; the HSBC Gold ETF Fund of Funds charges an exit load of 1.00%.
Plus, your investment is deployed after allotment, making it a pretty hassle-free way to add some gold to your portfolio.