HSBC launches 1st-ever gold ETFs in India

The HSBC Gold ETF puts almost all your money (95% to 100%) into real gold or gold-backed assets, while up to 5% can go into short-term money market securities. The Fund of Funds (FoF) option invests mostly in the Gold ETF itself, with a tiny slice in debt or money market instruments.

NFO details and other key points

You can start investing with just ₹5,000 during the NFO period, and add more in multiples of ₹1 after that.

Both funds are managed by Dipan S Parikh and the HSBC Gold ETF has no entry or exit loads; the HSBC Gold ETF Fund of Funds charges an exit load of 1.00%.

Plus, your investment is deployed after allotment, making it a pretty hassle-free way to add some gold to your portfolio.