HSBC raises Adani Ports target to ₹2,200 maintains buy rating
Business
HSBC just raised its price target for Adani Ports to ₹2,200 per share (up from ₹1,950), now the highest among all brokerages. That's a possible 21% gain from current levels.
HSBC kept its "buy" rating too, pointing to lower governance risks and better financial transparency as reasons they're optimistic.
Adani Ports volumes jump 13% YoY
Adani Ports is on a roll: cargo volumes jumped 13% year-over-year in June 2026, thanks to more containers and liquid cargo moving through their ports.
The stock itself has climbed nearly 24% this year, trading at ₹1,832 on July 15.
Out of 27 analysts watching the company, 26 say "buy" and only one says "hold," showing strong confidence in Adani's growth moves in ports and logistics.