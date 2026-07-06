HSBC report: 86% Indian HNIs use AI, still trust advisers Business Jul 06, 2026

HSBC's latest report shows that while 86% of India's high-net-worth individuals are using AI tools to help with investment research, most still count on human advisers when it comes to making the final call.

Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, summed it up well: AI is handy for digging up data, but real trust and expert advice come from people.