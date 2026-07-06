HSBC report: 86% Indian HNIs use AI, still trust advisers
Business
HSBC's latest report shows that while 86% of India's high-net-worth individuals are using AI tools to help with investment research, most still count on human advisers when it comes to making the final call.
Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, summed it up well: AI is handy for digging up data, but real trust and expert advice come from people.
Sandeep Batra: AI augments advisers
Batra explained that AI makes research faster and helps both clients and advisers stay informed, but big-money decisions still need a personal touch.
He sees AI as a way to boost knowledge, not replace the relationships at the heart of wealth management.