HSBC sells Tokyo HQ to Mitsubishi unit, leases until 2029
Business
HSBC sold its Tokyo headquarters in Nihonbashi to a unit of Mitsubishi HC Capital Co. but it's not packing up yet.
It will lease the space until its new office near Tokyo Station is ready in 2029.
This shift fits with HSBC's global push to streamline and make its operations more efficient.
HSBC Japan relocating near Tokyo Station
The upcoming headquarters will be part of a mixed-use development right next to Tokyo Station, making it easier for clients to visit.
HSBC Japan CEO Takeo Kaneko says the new spot offers "true headquarters scale," with some of the largest floor areas in town.
With 380 employees in Japan, this move is all about improving accessibility and keeping things running smoothly.