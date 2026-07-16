HSBC shifts Indian stock rating to neutral as oil eases
HSBC just shifted its view on Indian stocks from "underweight" to "neutral," mainly because energy prices are lower than the Iran war peak and companies are less at risk of earnings hits.
Even though oil has bounced back a bit to $85 a barrel, that's still way below the Iran war peak of $125 a barrel, giving markets some breathing room.
HSBC raises Sensex target to 84,000
HSBC now expects the Sensex to reach 84,000 by year-end (up from 80,500), signaling about an 8.3% potential gain.
They're especially optimistic about private banks, real estate, and select industrials, but they're keeping an eye on risks like rising food inflation and global tensions that could push energy prices up again.
Overall, HSBC's move shows growing confidence in India's ability to handle global ups and downs, as long as foreign investment keeps flowing in.