HSBC survey finds 86% affluent Indians adopt AI for investing
Turns out, Indian investors are way ahead when it comes to using AI for finance.
According to a recent HSBC survey, 86% of affluent Indians rely on AI for things like market research and strategy, much higher than the global average of 73%.
India tops the list among 10 countries surveyed, showing just how quickly tech is changing the game here.
Investors blend AI with advisers
Most Indian investors use AI for analysis (80%) and refining strategies (70%), with about one-third turning to it for second opinions.
But even with all this tech, human advisers aren't going anywhere: 67% say financial advisers are their main source of investment ideas, while only 15% trust AI alone for final decisions.
Many prefer mixing smart algorithms with real-world advice for better results.