HSBC survey shows Indian businesses all-in on tech and AI
A new HSBC survey shows Indian businesses are all-in on technology: 81% expect technology investments to boost demand for their products and services, the highest enthusiasm among 26 markets surveyed.
AI is already part of daily business for most, with 93% using it for trade tasks (way above the global average).
Indian firms optimistic about trade growth
Even with rising costs, 89% of Indian companies feel positive about international trade growth in the next two years.
Most are switching to digital models and leaning more on banks for support.
The survey (run in late 2026 with responses from 1,000 Indian leaders) highlights that tech isn't just a trend: it's shaping how India does business now and in the future.