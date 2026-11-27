HSBC to slash hundreds of jobs in India
What's the story
HSBC Holdings Plc has told employees in India that it is centralizing finance functions in cities like Chennai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. This move will see the company discontinue these roles in other hubs such as Hyderabad and Pune, as per Bloomberg. The decision comes as part of HSBC's broader strategy to cut costs and accelerate AI adoption.
Job transition
Employees to be provided relocation support
The changes are limited to finance roles at HSBC's global capability centers in India, with several hundred jobs expected to be affected.
Employees impacted by the restructuring will be given relocation support and options to move to consolidated centers.
However, no additional cash incentives will be provided for their relocation.
An HSBC spokesperson said the bank is focused on simplifying operations while ensuring optimal role placement for best customer outcomes.
Effect
AI overhaul at HSBC could impact 20,000 jobs globally
HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery is leading a major overhaul of the bank, using AI to simplify operations and cut costs.
The restructuring could affect some 20,000 jobs, or about 10% of HSBC's global workforce.
Despite these changes, India remains a key market for HSBC.
The bank reported $1.9 billion in pretax profit from the region in 2025 and employed around 47,000 people in India at the end of last year.
Market shift
Similar moves by other global banks
The restructuring at HSBC mirrors a wider trend among global banks, which are rethinking their operations in India.
Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan employ more people in the country than anywhere else outside the US.
Now, AI is being used to automate tasks like checking loan documents, reconciling accounts, and writing basic code, functions that have traditionally offered entry-level employment opportunities for fresh graduates at these centers.