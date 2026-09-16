HSBC uses AI to speed services for customers and employees
Business
HSBC is using artificial intelligence, or AI, to cut out unnecessary steps and make things faster for both customers and employees.
CEO Georges Elhedery has spent the last two years focused on making the bank more agile and less complicated, with AI now playing a big part in that shift.
About 200,000 employees use AI tools
AI has made coding and technology tasks much more efficient at HSBC, letting the bank put more energy into building better apps for customers.
Around 200,000 employees now use AI tools, covering both routine tasks and specialized jobs.
Looking ahead, HSBC wants AI to handle even more basic tasks so staff can focus on helping people with bigger questions.
The bank keeps a close eye on customer feedback to ensure these changes actually improve service.