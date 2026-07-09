HSBC's Yogesh Aggarwal warns AI will hit IT in FY2027 Business Jul 09, 2026

HSBC India thinks the IT sector is in for its hardest year yet in FY2027, mainly because AI is putting pressure on prices and earnings.

Yogesh Aggarwal, their head of research, calls it the "worst year in terms of the negative AI impact" for Indian IT.

The silver lining? He feels stock prices have already hit rock bottom, so there's not much room left to fall.