Huang family donates $75 million for Vanderbilt art and technology college

The Huangs's gift is a matching donation to encourage others to pitch in, and it's already helped raise over $100 million for the campus.

The new space is set to open in 2027 (pending approvals), welcome about 1,000 students, and offer everything from degrees to community arts programs.

As Huang puts it, the goal is to bring together the best of art and design with technology, giving students a unique launchpad for their futures.