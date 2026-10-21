Huang family donates $75 million for Vanderbilt art and technology college
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori, gave $75 million to Vanderbilt University to launch the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang College of Art, Architecture, and Design at its future San Francisco campus.
The big idea? Blend art, design, technology, engineering, and entrepreneurship under one roof, so students can get creative and build real-world skills at the same time.
Huangs's matching gift raised over $100 million
The Huangs's gift is a matching donation to encourage others to pitch in, and it's already helped raise over $100 million for the campus.
The new space is set to open in 2027 (pending approvals), welcome about 1,000 students, and offer everything from degrees to community arts programs.
As Huang puts it, the goal is to bring together the best of art and design with technology, giving students a unique launchpad for their futures.