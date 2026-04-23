Huawei to invest ¥18 billion in smart driving technology

Huawei car tech sales up 72%

Huawei's automotive business is picking up speed, even if it's not as huge as its telecom arm yet.

In 2025, sales from car-related tech shot up by 72%, hitting 45 billion yuan ($6.5 billion).

At a recent Beijing event, they showed off 38 cars from brands like Audi and Toyota powered by their smart systems.

With overall revenue also ticking up last year, it's clear Huawei isn't just about phones anymore. They're betting big on cars too.