Huawei to invest ¥18 billion in smart driving technology
Huawei is making a big move in the smart car world, putting 18 billion yuan (about $2.6 billion) into developing smarter driving technology.
The plan includes 10 billion yuan for computing power for training, and Huawei also plans to spend 70 billion to 80 billion yuan on computing power over the next five years, helping Huawei compete with other tech giants in China's electric vehicle scene.
The announcement came right before China's biggest auto show: talk about timing.
Huawei car tech sales up 72%
Huawei's automotive business is picking up speed, even if it's not as huge as its telecom arm yet.
In 2025, sales from car-related tech shot up by 72%, hitting 45 billion yuan ($6.5 billion).
At a recent Beijing event, they showed off 38 cars from brands like Audi and Toyota powered by their smart systems.
With overall revenue also ticking up last year, it's clear Huawei isn't just about phones anymore. They're betting big on cars too.