Huawei's new AI chip could challenge NVIDIA in China Business Mar 27, 2026

Huawei is testing the 950PR; samples were sent in January, mass production is expected in April 2026, and shipments are planned for the second half of 2026, an AI chip that's quickly catching on with big names like ByteDance and Alibaba.

The 950PR arrives amid US restrictions on some NVIDIA chips in China and is being positioned as a domestic alternative for firms affected by those limits

and comes with faster speeds plus better CUDA compatibility than Huawei's last model, making it a strong alternative for companies needing serious AI power.