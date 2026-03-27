Huawei's new AI chip could challenge NVIDIA in China
Huawei is testing the 950PR; samples were sent in January, mass production is expected in April 2026, and shipments are planned for the second half of 2026, an AI chip that's quickly catching on with big names like ByteDance and Alibaba.
The 950PR arrives amid US restrictions on some NVIDIA chips in China and is being positioned as a domestic alternative for firms affected by those limits
and comes with faster speeds plus better CUDA compatibility than Huawei's last model, making it a strong alternative for companies needing serious AI power.
The 950PR is tuned for real-world AI tasks (inference)
Huawei plans to ship 750,000 of these chips this year, priced between 50,000 and 70,000 yuan ($6,900 to $9,660).
Even though upgrades over the previous version are minor, the 950PR is tuned for real-world AI tasks (inference), which lines up perfectly as NVIDIA faces sales hurdles in China.