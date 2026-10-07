HubSpot cuts 660 jobs as it shifts to AI solutions
Business
HubSpot is letting go of 660 employees, about 7% of its team, as part of a big shift toward AI-powered customer solutions.
The board approved the move on October 1, 2026, with restructuring costs set between $65 million and $75 million for severance and transition support.
HubSpot layoffs end by Q1 2027
The layoffs are set to wrap up by the end of the first quarter of 2027.
CEO Yamini Rangan said the change is about streamlining how HubSpot works, not just saving money.
Those impacted will get at least 20 weeks of base pay, job-search help, and can keep their laptops.
Still, HubSpot's stock has dropped sharply this year, a sign of how tough tech's pivot to AI has been for workers across the industry.