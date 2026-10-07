HubSpot cuts 660 jobs as it shifts to AI solutions

The layoffs are set to wrap up by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

CEO Yamini Rangan said the change is about streamlining how HubSpot works, not just saving money.

Those impacted will get at least 20 weeks of base pay, job-search help, and can keep their laptops.

Still, HubSpot's stock has dropped sharply this year, a sign of how tough tech's pivot to AI has been for workers across the industry.