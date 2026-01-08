Next Article
HUL gets ₹1,560cr tax notice, says business as usual
Business
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) just got hit with a ₹1,559.69 crore tax order for the 2021-22 financial year.
The notice, received on January 7 from Mumbai's income tax department, is about transfer pricing and corporate tax issues.
HUL reassured everyone that this won't really shake up its finances or daily work.
Company plans to fight back
HUL isn't taking this lying down—they're planning to challenge the order within the set deadline.
The company also pointed out there aren't any penalties or fines in this assessment.
After the news broke, HUL's stock dipped slightly and closed at ₹2,389.70, down 0.40%.