HUL gets ₹1,560cr tax notice, says business as usual Business Jan 08, 2026

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) just got hit with a ₹1,559.69 crore tax order for the 2021-22 financial year.

The notice, received on January 7 from Mumbai's income tax department, is about transfer pricing and corporate tax issues.

HUL reassured everyone that this won't really shake up its finances or daily work.