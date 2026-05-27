Human Archive raises $8.2 million seed funding, outfits workers with cameras
Business
Human Archive, a startup that outfits workers with head and wrist cameras to collect real-world data for AI, has landed $8.2 million in seed funding from big names such as Wing Venture Capital, NVP Capital, and Y Combinator.
Their cameras are already being used by workers in construction, logistics, and hospitality across the globe.
Human archive trains AI with cameras
The company gathers 3D footage from visor cams and 2D hand movement videos from wrist cams to help AI learn how humans move and interact with the world.
Co-founder Raj Patel says this could give us a deeper understanding of human actions and even reshape how future AIs are built for real-life tasks.