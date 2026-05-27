Human Archive raises $8.2 million seed funding, outfits workers with cameras Business May 27, 2026

Human Archive, a startup that outfits workers with head and wrist cameras to collect real-world data for AI, has landed $8.2 million in seed funding from big names such as Wing Venture Capital, NVP Capital, and Y Combinator.

Their cameras are already being used by workers in construction, logistics, and hospitality across the globe.