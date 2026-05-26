Human Archive raises $8.2 million to collect AI data in India

Human Archive expands amid platform pushback

The founders, Samay Mani, Rushil Agarwal, Shloke Patel, and Raj Patel (CEO), are tackling the shortage of quality data for physical AI with more than 1,000 active headsets deployed across multiple locations.

But not everyone's on board: major Indian platforms like Urban Company and Pronto have declined.

Even though Human Archive anonymizes the footage to follow India's data laws, regulators still aren't fully convinced.

The team has started expanding into Southeast Asia and the US while building custom hardware for even richer datasets.