Humyn Labs raises $47 million led by Accel for physical AI
Humyn Labs, a physical AI startup, just scored $47 million in new funding. Accel led the round with a big $26 million chunk, joined by Prosus Ventures, BeeGlobal, and Finserv Intelligence (via Bajaj).
The fresh funds will help Humyn Labs boost its tech and get more of its robots out into everyday settings.
Humyn Labs reports more than $50 million
Founded by former Nazara Technologies chief executive Manish Agarwal and Ishank Gupta, Humyn Labs is off to a flying start, hitting more than $50 million in annualized revenue in just six months.
They're already working with more than 10 paying customers, including robotics companies.
With this momentum and new funding, they're aiming to push their physical AI even further into the real world.