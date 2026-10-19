Hunar. AI raises ₹39.3cr in Series A, valued at ₹180cr
Business
AI startup Hunar. AI just scored ₹39.3 crore in Series A funding, sending its valuation up by over 71% to about ₹180 crore.
The round was led by Blume Ventures, with Seedstars, Hyderabad Angels Fund, AVNM Ventures, and Physics Wallah's co-founders also pitching in.
Hunar. AI revenue jumps ₹47L to ₹1.7cr
The fresh funds will help Hunar. AI boost its working capital and expand operations.
Founded in 2022 by Krishna Khandelwal and Shantanu Bhattacharyya, the company uses multilingual voice AI agents to automate hiring and training for businesses.
Even though they posted a loss of ₹5.56 crore in FY25 (year ended March 31, 2025), their revenue jumped from ₹47 lakh to ₹1.7 crore, a sign that things are moving fast for this young team.