Hut 8 locks $9.8B Beacon Point lease boosting 949MW capacity

With this new lease, Hut 8's total contracted value across all sites climbs to $26.6 billion, backed by 1,330 megawatts of utility power.

The company is aiming to deliver its next Phase 2 data hall by the second quarter of 2028, and investors took notice: shares jumped 5% after the news dropped.

Hut 8 has also revamped its first data hall using NVIDIA tech, bumping up capacity by 57% within the same space as it pivots from crypto-mining toward powering the fast-growing world of AI.