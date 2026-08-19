HY Tech Engineers opens IPO subscription August 24-27, price ₹50-₹53
HY Tech Engineers is opening its IPO soon, with shares priced between ₹50 and ₹53 each.
The subscription window runs from August 24 to 27, 2026.
The offering includes a fresh issue of ₹60 crore plus up to 1.42 crore shares for sale, so if you're curious about investing in manufacturing, this could be one to watch.
HY Tech Engineers listing Sep 1
IPO allotment is set for August 28, and the stock should hit BSE and NSE on September 1.
Funds raised will help HY Tech expand its factories at Kavathe and Shirwal, and procure at Pithampur Unit-I, buy new machinery, pay off some loans, and cover general expenses.
Founded in 1978, the company's extensive product portfolio comprises more than 3,500 products and over 10,000 fitting variants across four manufacturing facilities: pretty solid track record if you're looking for stability.