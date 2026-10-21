Hyatt plans 275+ India hotels by 2030 while hiring 30,000+
Hyatt Hotels is gearing up for a major expansion in India, aiming to grow from 55 to over 275 hotels by 2030.
As part of this push, it will be hiring more than 30,000 people over the next five years.
Chairman, President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian says the focus will be on building workforce skills and using new tech as it scales up.
Hyatt invests in India AI teams
Hyatt is also investing in local AI and software teams to boost employee training with smart tools: less about fancy buildings, more about skilled people.
This move comes as India's travel scene explodes (think: more than 4 billion domestic visits in the past year), and includes new hotels for spiritual tourism like its upcoming spot in Puri.
Hyatt clearly sees big potential in both tech-savvy talent and India's love for travel.