Hyatt plans to increase its hotel portfolio in India

Hyatt's big plans for India

Hyatt is betting big on India's booming travel scene. They've signed new deals and aim to quintuple their India footprint in five years (by 2031), including more options for travelers in both major metros and tourist hotspots.

With the Indian hotel market expected to nearly double by 2031 (from $23.5 billion in 2025 to $55.7 billion by 2031)—and rivals like Hilton also expanding fast—your next trip might look a lot different (and have way more choices for where you crash).