Hyatt plans to increase its hotel portfolio in India
Hyatt's CEO, Mark Hoplamazian, just revealed a bold move: the company aims to have five times the number of hotels it has today across India in five years.
They're not just sticking to big cities—expect new Hyatts popping up in places like Rishikesh, Udaipur, Goa, and Kanpur.
Hyatt is betting big on India's booming travel scene. They've signed new deals and aim to quintuple their India footprint in five years (by 2031), including more options for travelers in both major metros and tourist hotspots.
With the Indian hotel market expected to nearly double by 2031 (from $23.5 billion in 2025 to $55.7 billion by 2031)—and rivals like Hilton also expanding fast—your next trip might look a lot different (and have way more choices for where you crash).