Hyatt's long-time chairman resigns over Epstein ties

Tom Pritzker, the billionaire executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels, has announced he is stepping down as executive chairman. The move comes after his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were revealed in recently released US Justice Department files. Pritzker has been with Hyatt since 2004 and was eligible for re-election on the company's board. However, he will not be seeking another term amid the fallout from his association with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.