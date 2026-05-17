Hybrid mutual funds attract ₹1.55L/cr in FY26 up 29%
Hybrid mutual funds attracted ₹1.55 lakh crore in FY26 (fiscal year Apr 2025-Mar 2026), a 29% jump from the previous fiscal year (FY25, Apr 2024-Mar 2025).
With markets feeling shaky thanks to global tensions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, more people are choosing these balanced investment options for some peace of mind.
Multi asset funds drove hybrid inflows
Multi-asset allocation funds were the main driver behind this growth, delivering steady returns even when markets got rough.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta highlighted their rising popularity among investors.
Despite 17 new fund launches, inflows from new offers dipped a bit.
Meanwhile, hybrid fund assets grew by 17%, and investor accounts shot up by 34 lakh to reach nearly two crore, showing just how many people are jumping on board.