Hybrid mutual funds attract ₹1.55L/cr in FY26 up 29%

Multi asset funds drove hybrid inflows

Multi-asset allocation funds were the main driver behind this growth, delivering steady returns even when markets got rough.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta highlighted their rising popularity among investors.

Despite 17 new fund launches, inflows from new offers dipped a bit.

Meanwhile, hybrid fund assets grew by 17%, and investor accounts shot up by 34 lakh to reach nearly two crore, showing just how many people are jumping on board.