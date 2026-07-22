Hyderabad draws 197 GCCs with 43 new centers by mid-2026
Business
Since 2024, Hyderabad has seen a huge boom in global capability centers (GCCs): 197 multinational companies have set up or expanded here, with 43 new centers added just by mid-2026.
The city's mix of skilled talent, strong infrastructure, and proactive government policies has made it especially popular for banking and finance tech hubs.
Global firms boost Hyderabad innovation hub
Major global players are investing in high-impact fields like AI, semiconductors, cybersecurity, and life sciences.
L'Oreal launched the company's first-ever Beauty Tech Hub here, while T-Mobile, Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group (and even Netflix and Johnson & Johnson) are also expanding operations in the city.
All this is helping put Hyderabad on the map as a serious global innovation hub.