Hyderabad to host TiE Women Asia Summit 2026 September 24-26

The summit is all about building connections: think mentorship sessions, investment opportunities, and a pitch competition.

Winners will get a shot at the TiE Women Global Finals in Indore this December.

TiE Global director Nandini Aggrwal, a member of the TiE Women Global Leadership Team, said the summit is built on the six pillars of TiE Women, learning, mentoring, access to funding, scalability, safe space and community, all aimed at helping women founders make real impact across Asia.