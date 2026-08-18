Hyderabad to host TiE Women Asia Summit 2026 September 24-26
Hyderabad is set to host the TiE Women Asia Summit 2026 from September 24-26, bringing together 29 women entrepreneurs from over 25 Asian chapters of TiE.
Expect a buzzing crowd: over 100 delegates, including 50 investors and ecosystem leaders, are joining in.
Nandini Aggrwal outlines TiE Women pillars
The summit is all about building connections: think mentorship sessions, investment opportunities, and a pitch competition.
Winners will get a shot at the TiE Women Global Finals in Indore this December.
TiE Global director Nandini Aggrwal, a member of the TiE Women Global Leadership Team, said the summit is built on the six pillars of TiE Women, learning, mentoring, access to funding, scalability, safe space and community, all aimed at helping women founders make real impact across Asia.