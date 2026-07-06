Hyderabad's ekincare acquires Superclaims to speed approvals under 5 minutes
Business
Hyderabad's ekincare just picked up Superclaims, an AI-powered platform that speeds up health insurance claim approvals from 90 minutes to under five minutes.
With over three crore claims filed every year in India, this move aims to cut the usual headaches and delays.
The price tag for the deal isn't public.
ekincare to build connected health ecosystem
ekincare wants to build a connected digital health ecosystem by bringing together insurers, employers, employees, and health care providers on one platform.
Co-founder & CEO Kiran Kalakuntla says adding Superclaims will help create a smoother experience for everyone involved in claim processing.
Superclaims will keep its name and team but get access to ekincare's network, so things stay familiar but, hopefully, work even better.