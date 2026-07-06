Hyderabad's ekincare acquires Superclaims to speed approvals under 5 minutes

ekincare to build connected health ecosystem

ekincare wants to build a connected digital health ecosystem by bringing together insurers, employers, employees, and health care providers on one platform.

Co-founder & CEO Kiran Kalakuntla says adding Superclaims will help create a smoother experience for everyone involved in claim processing.

Superclaims will keep its name and team but get access to ekincare's network, so things stay familiar but, hopefully, work even better.