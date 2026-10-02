Hyderabad's Spintronics AI Semiconductors signs CSIR-CEERI MOU to develop GaN
Spintronics AI Semiconductors from Hyderabad just signed an MOU with CSIR-CEERI to develop gallium nitride (GaN) technology, making them the first Indian company to team up with the institute on this.
The goal? To kick-start homegrown GaN chip design and maybe even set up a local manufacturing hub.
India GaN market could reach $1.88B
This partnership is set to give India a stronger foothold in the fast-growing GaN semiconductor market, which could jump from $224 million in 2026 to nearly $1.88 billion by 2033.
Spintronics founder and CEO Raghu Varma called it "This initiative can help India capture more of that value domestically."
CSIR-CEERI's Manish Mathew, Scientist F, Head, Diamond Research Group, CSIR-CEERI, Pilani, added that "This collaboration will strengthen India's indigenous GaN technology ecosystem."