Hyperscale Data, once focused on Bitcoin mining, is now trying to build a data center in Michigan, but it's running into serious money problems.

The company needs another $74.8 million to complete the AI customer agreement that could generate up to $1.2 billion if the extensions are exercised and the company meets its obligations by March 2027, but as of September 2026, it had just $17 million in unrestricted cash and owed much more, raising doubts about whether it can keep things running.