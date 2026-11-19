Hyperscale Data faces $74.8 million shortfall on Michigan AI customer agreement
Hyperscale Data, once focused on Bitcoin mining, is now trying to build a data center in Michigan, but it's running into serious money problems.
The company needs another $74.8 million to complete the AI customer agreement that could generate up to $1.2 billion if the extensions are exercised and the company meets its obligations by March 2027, but as of September 2026, it had just $17 million in unrestricted cash and owed much more, raising doubts about whether it can keep things running.
Hyperscale partners on Michigan 20MW upgrade
Hyperscale is betting big on AI by partnering with a California tech company for a 20-megawatt upgrade at its Michigan site.
The first half of this new setup should be ready by December and has already cost $47.3 million paid through October so far.
But its common-share sales program is currently suspended and financial options limited, finishing the transition won't be easy unless they find fresh funding soon.