Hyperscalers push India data centers to 3-3.6 GW by 2030

India's data centers are set to grow fast, reaching 3 to 3.6 GW by 2030, mainly fueled by tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

Right now, capacity sits at about 1.3 to 1.4 GW, with third-party facilities making up most of it.

Hyperscalers currently drive 60% of demand but are expected to jump to 90% by 2030.