Hyperscalers push India data centers to 3-3.6 GW by 2030
India's data centers are set to grow fast, reaching 3 to 3.6 GW by 2030, mainly fueled by tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.
Right now, capacity sits at about 1.3 to 1.4 GW, with third-party facilities making up most of it.
Hyperscalers currently drive 60% of demand but are expected to jump to 90% by 2030.
Axis Capital says 2.8 GW cap
Even though public targets aim for up to 8 GW, Axis Capital says actual operational capacity may max out at around 2.8 GW due to supply chain delays and power issues: hyperscaler equipment takes two years to arrive, and power approvals need about 18 months.
AI-focused builds also cost more than traditional ones.
Still, if all projects come through, India could hit up to 8 GW by 2035, opening big opportunities for tech infrastructure growth down the line.