HYSEA and TASK trained 200+ Telangana faculty in Drona 2.0 Business Jun 24, 2026

HYSEA just wrapped up Project Drona 2.0, an AI training initiative for educators across Telangana.

In partnership with TASK, they trained more than 200 faculty from 33 institutions in nine months, making it one of the biggest AI education efforts in the state.

Over 60 engineering colleges joined in, showing how much demand there is for tech-savvy teachers.