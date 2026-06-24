HYSEA and TASK trained 200+ Telangana faculty in Drona 2.0
HYSEA just wrapped up Project Drona 2.0, an AI training initiative for educators across Telangana.
In partnership with TASK, they trained more than 200 faculty from 33 institutions in nine months, making it one of the biggest AI education efforts in the state.
Over 60 engineering colleges joined in, showing how much demand there is for tech-savvy teachers.
Drona 2.0 convocation stressed AI mastery
The program used Infosys Springboard and packed in 14 AI modules, leadership courses, certifications, and hands-on projects to help teachers lead future-ready classrooms.
At the convocation, education leaders emphasized how crucial it is for teachers to master AI skills.
HYSEA's president said they are committed to expanding this collaboration and bringing even more educators on board next time.