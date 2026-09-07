Hyundai India eyes 20% women executives by 2030
What's the story
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced plans to increase female representation in its executive workforce to 20% by 2030. Currently, women make up over 8% of the company's executive team, which consists of more than 4,000 employees. The automaker is seeing a rise in women joining its trainee programs and is launching initiatives aimed at enhancing their leadership and career growth opportunities.
Diversity goals
Commitment to gender diversity and sustainability
Hyundai's commitment to increasing female representation is in line with its dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The company has already seen a higher participation of women among its new talent pool, with nearly 45% of management trainees and engineer trainees recruited in 2026 being women.
Role diversity
Gender-balanced recruitment practices
Women are increasingly participating in manufacturing, engineering, research and development, sales, service, corporate functions, and leadership roles at HMIL.
The company has adopted gender-balanced recruitment practices and expanded campus outreach to attract more female talent.
It has also introduced competency-based talent assessment processes to ensure fair evaluations of employees' skills and potential.
Leadership initiatives
Focus on leadership roles
Hyundai is also focusing on increasing women's representation in leadership roles. The company has launched training programs specifically designed to help women grow into these positions. These efforts have already paid off, with female employees recording a 23% promotion or elevation rate in FY26.