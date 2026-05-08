Hyundai Motor India posts 22% March quarter PAT dip ₹1,255.63cr
Business
Hyundai Motor India just posted a 22% drop in profit for the March quarter, with PAT at ₹1,255.63 crore compared to last year's ₹1,614.35 crore.
The dip was attributed to higher commodity prices, unfavorable product mix and costs associated with capacity stabilization.
Hyundai Motor India revenue up 5.4%
Even with profits down, Hyundai's revenue actually grew 5.4% thanks to more cars sold: over two lakh vehicles this quarter alone!
For the full year, profits slipped a bit but total sales crossed 7.75 lakh units.
The company's planning to boost its Pune plant capacity by 70,000 units by 2030 and has recommended a ₹21 per equity share dividend.