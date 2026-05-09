Hyundai Motor India to invest ₹7,500cr in FY27 for models
Business
Hyundai Motor India is investing ₹7,500 crore in FY27 to roll out new cars and boost production.
The lineup includes a mid-size SUV and a localized electric compact SUV, aiming to tap into India's growing car demand after recent GST cuts, even as profits have taken a hit.
Hyundai Motor India eyes 8-10% growth
Despite a 23% drop in Q4 profits, Hyundai is eyeing 8% to 10% growth in sales and exports in FY27.
The company just hit record domestic sales thanks to GST cuts and product interventions, and plans to expand its Pune plant—raising total capacity to 1.14 million cars by 2030.