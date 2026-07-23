Hyundai Q2 operating profit down nearly 21% amid sales slip

Even with lower profits, Hyundai pulled off its highest-ever second-quarter revenue at 49.2 trillion won, thanks to strong demand in North America and India.

The company's facing tough competition from Chinese carmakers, shaky US electric-vehicle policies, and weaker sales at home due to worker strikes and tariffs.

Still, investors seem optimistic: Hyundai's stock jumped 2% after the earnings report and is up more than 40% this year, mainly because people are excited about their new Atlas humanoid robot project.