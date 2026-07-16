Hyundai to take full control of Boston Dynamics
What's the story
Hyundai Motor Group has announced its plan to acquire the remaining stake in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank Group. The deal, which is yet to be finalized, will make Boston Dynamics a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai. This acquisition is expected to further strengthen Hyundai's position in advanced automation and future mobility technologies.
Acquisition details
Deal could be worth around $335 million
While the exact terms of the deal remain undisclosed, local media reports suggest it could be worth around 500 billion won ($335 million).
Hyundai acquired an 80% stake in Boston Dynamics back in 2021.
The company now plans to deploy Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot Atlas at a car manufacturing plant in Georgia from 2028.
Robot integration
Initially, Atlas will be used for parts sequencing tasks
Initially, Atlas will be used for parts sequencing tasks at Hyundai's Georgia plant.
However, the company plans to expand its role to cover a wider range of manufacturing processes by 2030.
This includes component assembly, marking a major step in Hyundai's strategic growth and commitment to integrating advanced robotics into its operations.