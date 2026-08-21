Hyundai union holds 1st full strike after wage talks collapse
Hyundai's South Korean union just held its first full strike in 10 years after wage talks broke down.
Workers at Hyundai, Kia, and their suppliers joined the one-day walkout, rallying at Hyundai's Seoul headquarters.
The big issues? They want a higher retirement age and stronger job security as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation ramp up across the company.
Partial strikes cost 55,200 vehicles $1.67B
Workers are pushing to raise the retirement age above 60 and bump bonuses from 750% to 800% of monthly base salary, echoing moves to support an aging workforce.
Earlier partial strikes since late July have already hit production hard: 55,200 vehicles worth $1.67 billion did not roll off the line.
Hyundai says ongoing strikes could hurt its global edge, especially with plans for robots in future factories.