Hyundai union in South Korea approves strike if talks fail
Hyundai's labor union in South Korea just voted to strike if wage talks don't work out.
This could seriously impact the country's largest carmaker, especially since earlier warnings said a walkout was likely if Wednesday's government-mediated talks didn't deliver a deal.
Hyundai union seeks ₩149,600, 30% profit-bonus
Union members want a monthly pay bump of 149,600 won (about $96.82), a bonus worth 30% of last year's net profit, and stronger job security as AI tech ramps up in factories.
These demands echo what we're seeing across industries, like Samsung recently giving big bonuses to chip workers.
Strike risks Hyundai production delays, losses
A strike could hit Hyundai hard at a time when it's already facing the potential for production disruptions.
Longer disruptions mean production delays and financial losses, so all eyes are on how both sides handle this standoff.